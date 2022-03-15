Bruce Brandenburgh

September 30, 1935 - March 13, 2022

Bruce Brandenburgh, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Swanton celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Bruce Brandenburgh a heavenly bundle arrived into the arms of William A. and Margaret (Mares) Brandenburgh on Sept. 30, 1935, in Bellwood, Nebraska. Bruce spent his childhood growing up and attending school in Bellwood and Columbus.

Bruce graduated from Kramer High School in 1954. Being one of the “Few and the Proud” he enlisted in the Marine Corp on Oct. 7, 1954; was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. Bruce married his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth Dineen on Jan. 28, 1956, at the Commanders Private Chapel at Camp Pendleton. In 1958 Bruce and Betty moved back to Columbus where Bruce worked side by side with his father to grow Brandenburgh Sand Gravel and Redi Mix Company. In 1966 they started developing Brandenburg Lake which Bruce managed unto his passing. In 1988 Bruce opened his own company, B&B Labs, making dental appliances.

Bruce was very active in his community. He was appointed as a city councilman which led to years of service graduating him to the Platte County Board of Supervisors. Bruce enjoyed his life in politics and always stayed active in the changes in his community.

Bruce was a member of the American Legion Hartman Post 84. He was a member of the 40&8, a lifelong member of the Eagles and a lifetime member of St. Isidores and dear friend of Fr. Joe Miksch.

Bruce enjoyed his winter when he could be at their home in Tucson, Arizona, and their frequent breaks at their home in Colorado. Bruce went home surrounded by his family. A testament to the respect and love he instilled in them. For when God started calling, all dropped everything to come home and be with him. Bruce lived his life “Always Faithful” “Semper Fidelis” in all he did with every breath.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Betty Brandenburgh of Columbus; son, Bruce Guy (Linda) Brandenburgh of Bellwood; grandchildren, B. J., Mindy (Jason Grudle) and Caleb of Colorado; daughter, Kim (Thomas) Grubaugh of David City; grandchildren, Tamar (Justin Noble), Phillip and Benjamin Brandenburgh and Clavel and Bill Holland of Arizona; great-grandchildren, Cain, Mike, Bailey, Sabastian and Shaun; great-great-grandchildren, Mikie and Kylie; daughter, Pam Weber of Colorado; grandchildren, Fallon Weber and Grey Hall; great-grandchildren, Ariah and Camden of Colorado; and sister-in-law, Lois (Dr. Arnold) Pieri of Larskpar, California.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Brandenburgh; brother, William C. Brandenburgh; granddaughter, Jasmine Holland; great-grandson, Mike Crooks; great-great-granddaughter, Mireya Holland; son-in-law, Marc Weber; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Roberta) Dineen, Jim (Carol) Dineen and John (Von) Dineen.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's or family choice.

