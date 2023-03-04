Bruce Foreman

August 29, 1951 - March 2, 2023

Bruce Foreman, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. Joe Miksch officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Bruce Douglas Foreman was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Columbus to Berthol and Dorothea (Nauenburg) Foreman. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to Mary Mimick. For many years, Bruce owned and operated Foreman Lumber and also raised cattle. Bruce enjoyed long Sunday drives and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Foreman of Columbus; son, Craig (Michele) Foreman of Columbus; grandchildren, Nathan, Adam, Ashley (Weston), Bryce and Eva; daughter, Crystal (Chad) Hamling of Columbus; grandchildren, Trey (Sabrina), Macy and Trenton; son, Benjamin (Melissa) Foreman of Columbus; grandchildren, Maia, Blayne and Anna; brother, Brad (Janet) Foreman of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law, Bill Mimick of Lindsay; sister-in-law, Diane (Randy) Shada of Wahoo; sister-in-law, Patty (Steve) Hopwood of Valley; sister-in-law, Connie Mimick (Rick Tank) of Silver Creek; brother-in-law, Ron (Cathie) Mimick of David City; sister-in-law, Bonnie Mimick of Wahoo; sister-in-law, Tammy (Scott) Millard of Valentine; sister-in-law, Sharon (Randy) Heibel of Silver Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Berthol (Maxine) Foreman; mother, Dorothea Foreman; sister, Deborah Bailey; parents-in-law, Alex and Monica Mimick; and brother-in-law, Donnie Mimick.

Memorials may be directed to those of family choice.

