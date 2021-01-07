Bryce Kummer

Bryce J. Kummer

July 15, 1958 – January 4, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Gruetli Cemetery, rural Monroe, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney's Facebook page, beginning at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Bryce J. Kummer was born July 15, 1958, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Esther (Benning) Kummer. Bryce was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He graduated from Monroe High School, Monroe, Nebraska. Bryce loved the farm and enjoyed taking care of his horses and cattle. He was a very independent person who enjoyed helping his neighbors out whenever they asked. Bryce seemed to communicate better with his animals than he did with people. He enjoyed going to sales and was a firm believer in the 4-H program. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he had served as an usher.