Byron Longnecker

February 5, 1959-March 6, 2020

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and will continue from 9-10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Family burial in Roselawn Cemetery will take place at a later date

Byron Longnecker was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Columbus, to Richard Sr. and Janet (Schultz) Longnecker. He graduated from Columbus High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Columbus and worked for Behlen Towing. He married Jackie Ernst and was blessed with his son, Joseph. He then moved to the David City area and worked for Frontier COOP. He was an avid NASCAR and Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He also enjoyed collecting NASCAR memorabilia and attending concerts with his son and brother.