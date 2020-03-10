Byron Longnecker
February 5, 1959-March 6, 2020

Byron Longnecker, 61, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and will continue from 9-10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Family burial in Roselawn Cemetery will take place at a later date

Byron Longnecker was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Columbus, to Richard Sr. and Janet (Schultz) Longnecker. He graduated from Columbus High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Columbus and worked for Behlen Towing. He married Jackie Ernst and was blessed with his son, Joseph. He then moved to the David City area and worked for Frontier COOP. He was an avid NASCAR and Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He also enjoyed collecting NASCAR memorabilia and attending concerts with his son and brother.

He is survived by son, Joseph Longnecker of Columbus; mother, Janet Longnecker of Columbus; brother, Jeff Longnecker of Lincoln; sister, Nancy Greisen of Lincoln; sister, Jeanette (Mike) Juhl of Lincoln; sister, Julie Pozehl of Lincoln; sister, Lorrie (Rick) Ware of Columbus; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Richard Longnecker Jr.; beloved K-9 companion, Buster.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
