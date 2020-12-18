C. Thomas White

October 5, 1928 – December 11, 2020

Visitation, with CDC guidelines, will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the West Center Chapel, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza. Family interment is at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, and Creighton University School of Law.

To view live broadcasts of the vigil service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Service” button on the home page.

He is survived by his daughter, Michaela White (Albert Macchietto); sons, Thomas (Barbara) White and Patrick (Jennifer) White; grandchildren, Logan White, Reilly White, Adrienne (Thomas) Schleisman and Aaron Macchietto; sister-in-law, Darlene White; former wife and close friend, Lyn White; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret White; first wife, Shirley; second wife, Joan; brothers, Jim White, John “Jack” White, Leo White, Raymond (Pat) White, Edward White and infant brother, Francis White; and sister, Mary Kathleen Gehr.