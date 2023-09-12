Cade Bradley Hunzeker

July 8, 1974 - September 2, 2023

Cade Bradley Hunzeker, age 49, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was preceded in death by his parents: Douglas and Nancy Hunzeker; and special aunt, Shirley (special friend Dave Walline). He is survived by wife, Robbie-Jo; children: Kennedy, Aleya, Kole, Mora, Karson, and Kamden; siblings: Chad Hunzeker, Cory Hunzeker (Jill), Cari Farmer (Brandon); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Visitation with family will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church (13232 Blondo St., Omaha, NE). Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.