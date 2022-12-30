Calvin Dietrich

Calvin H. Dietrich

May 6, 1943 - December 16, 2022

Calvin H. Dietrich, 79, of Leigh, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as the result of an auto accident near Clarkson, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh with the Rev. Eric Olsen and the Rev. Rodney Kneifl concelebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors.

Calvin was born May 6, 1943, on a farm by Schuyler, Nebraska, to Ladislav and Alice (Gertsch) Dietrich. He was the fourth oldest out of 12 children. He attended Schuyler school and graduated in May 1962. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford. He entered the Air Force in January 1963 and remained in active duty until his discharge in December 1966.

After discharging from the military, Calvin visited many places. He went to Thule, Greenland, France and St. Louis. He brought back Eskimo souvenirs from Greenland.

He met Carolyn DeKeere in 1972 in Columbus, Nebraska. Calvin and Carolyn were married Jan. 25, 1975, at St. Mary's Church in Leigh, Nebraska. They lived on the family farm south of Leigh. To this union four children were born, Bryan, Scott, Alice and John.

Calvin and Carolyn farmed and milked dairy cows from 1975 until 1991. In 1991, when they quit milking, Calvin went to work at IBP currently known as Tyson in Madison, Nebraska. He retired from Tyson when he was 70. We celebrated his retirement and his 70th birthday with a party.

Calvin was very active in his children's and grandchildren's lives. Calvin and Carolyn attended many of their children's events. They were also parent sponsors for many events that gave them the opportunity to visit St. Louis, Denver, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Indianapolis. After their children married, they were blessed with grandchildren and attended many of their activities from music concerts, sporting events, to grandparents' Mass. They attended as many activities as they could. It gave them great pride to watch their grandchildren. Also, Calvin enjoyed family bowling outings and playing cards.

Calvin was an active member of American Legion Sucha Post 302.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Leigh; sons, Bryan (Christy) of Columbus, Scott (Cheryl) of Leigh and John (Jenica) of Leigh; daughter, Alice (Josh) Hunzeker of West Point; grandchildren, Grant and Carter Dietrich; Hailey, Grace and James Hunzeker; and Brayton, Logan, Brecklynn and Jaxson Dietrich; siblings, Lad (Carol) of Marysville, Ohio; Mary Janousek of Bee; Richard Dietrich of David City; Leroy Dietrich of Schuyler; Roland Dietrich of David City; Robert Dietrich of David City; Virginia (Bob) Dunker of Schuyler; Myron (Sara) Dietrich of David City; Susan Wallingford of Schuyler; and Karen (Danny) Blum of Schuyler.

Many nieces, nephews and cousins are also survived by Calvin.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ladislav and Alice Dietrich; parents-in-law, Ed and Laurinda DeKeere; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and George Robertson; brothers-in-law, Emil Janousek and Terry Wallingford; Carolyn's uncle, Norman Herink.

Memorials suggested to family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com