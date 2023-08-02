Candice Lee (Runge) Thornam

June 2, 1952 - July 17, 2023

Candice “Candy” Lee (Runge) Thornam passed away at home on July 17, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Candy on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, 1 p.m. @ Todd Creek Golf Clubhouse - 8455 Heritage Drive in Thornton, CO 80602.

Candice (Candy), 71, was born June 2, 1952, and blessed with many gifts and talents. Candy is the daughter of August (deceased) and Carylyn Runge, the oldest of four siblings, and raised on a farm in Columbus, Nebraska. She was a 1970 graduate of Lakeview High School and Wayne State College. She had lived in Nebraska, California and Colorado, her forever home. Candy worked hard in the real estate profession and earned Top Denver Realtor eight years. After over 30 years working for REMAX, her team of colleagues viewed her as an integral part of real estate passion, expertise and dedication.

Two of Candy's greatest joys are her children Kayley and Joseph (Megan) Thornam, who all lived very close to each other, because family time meant a lot to her. But the apple of her eye was her grandson Luke, age 3, who will deeply miss his grandma Candy, and the Sundays they spent together.

Candy is survived by her mother, Carylyn Runge of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Kayley Thornam of Dacono, Colorado; son, Joseph (Megan) Thornam; grandson, Luke Thornam of Dacono, Colorado; sisters: Sandra (Kurt) Muhle, Christine (Brad) Luchsinger; brother, Augie (Doreen) Runge all of Columbus, Nebraska; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Candy was special to so many and will be dearly missed.

Candy was preceded in death by her father, August Runge Jr.; her grandparents August and Adela Runge and Henry & Leona Buss.

Condolences may be sent to: Joe and Kayley Thornam @ 3513 Raintree Lane, Dacono, CO 80514.