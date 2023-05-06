Carl Bollig

October 21, 1937 - April 25, 2023

Carl Bollig was born on Oct. 21, 1937, in Brush, Colorado, to George and Hilda (Rupp) Bollig and died on April 25, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shelby.

Carl grew up in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska. Carl graduated high school in Grand Island, Nebraska, in 1954. After high school, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1955 as an aircraft jet engine mechanic. After Carl's military enlistment, he married Janet Marie Leimser on Feb. 8, 1958, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus and was blessed with 64 years of marriage. Carl and Janet raised their three children in the Columbus area. Carl dearly loved his wife Janet and his three children, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Carl was very mechanically inclined and industrious. He was literally “a jack of all trades.” He was a jet engine mechanic, automobile mechanic, plumber, electrician, home builder, inventor, chef, business instructor, insurance salesman, independent contractor and almost everything in between. Given his vast skill set, he built, repaired or even fabricated something for his family, friends and church. He is best known as a home builder and custom log home builder. He built several custom homes and log homes for his family over the years. Carl was also an avid amateur acoustic guitar player, piano player and vocalist. He loved playing and singing to his friends and family. Carl was active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbus and served as the Columbus Aerie President and as a Nebraska State Trustee in which he helped raise funds for various community charities.

Carl is survived by his three children: son, Todd (Cheri) Bollig of Shelby; son, James (Lisa) Bollig of Houston, Texas; daughter, Traci Wald (Tim Whelan) of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Lynette) Bollig of Shelby, Amber (Nathan) Ladehoff of Omaha, Cody (Andrea) Bollig of Omaha, Larissa (Brian) Chen of Houston, Texas, Shelby Bollig of Houston, Texas, Brittany (Josh) Pijewski of Omaha and Kylie (James) Brooks of Omaha; 14 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Myah Bollig; Payton and Asher Ladehoff; Michael, Ethan, Liam and Charlotte Bollig; Paisleigh, Mila and Lincoln Pijewski; Blakely and Karter Brooks; Hannah Chen; and sibling, Deborah Lastoka of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, George and Hilda Bollig; twin brothers, Lawrence and Dorrance; and sisters, Cheryl Keith, Darlene Hentges and Janet Neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Condolences may be directed to www.McKownFuneralHome.com.