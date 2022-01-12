Carleen Palmisano

Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano

August 29, 1942 - January 10, 2022

Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, of Humphrey, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Mid – Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

She passed away Carleen was born Aug. 29, 1942, to Herbert and Marie Ann (Lemke) Preuss. She graduated from Humphrey High School.

Carleen farmed, raised cattle and milked cows. She liked to be outside and the challenges of running a farm. Carleen loved to travel and care for her animals. She enjoyed to garden. Carleen was a very caring person, who would help anyone in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodi McElhose of Newman Grove; grandsons, Dustin Heinen and Kristofer (Leah) Heinen all of Humphrey; and great-granddaughter, Noelle Heinen.

Carleen was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janice Preuss.

