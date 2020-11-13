Carol Ann Czapla

July 31, 1938 – November 10, 2020

Carol Ann Czapla, 82, of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Father William D. L'Heureux will officiate over the Mass of Christian Burial. This will be a private ceremony held for immediate family only due to current circumstances related to COVID. While we are saddened not to have your physical presence as support, we know that all who know us and Carol are with us spiritually and we cherish that dearly. Please keep Carol in your thoughts and prayers.

Carol was born on July 31, 1938, in Corning, New York, to Charles Mose Thompson and Viola Fritchell. As a youth, she enjoyed family camping trips in the Allegheny Mountains. She graduated from Savona High School.

Carol met the love of her life, Frank Czapla, and they were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Sept. 1, 1958. Carol and Frank raised six children while living on the family farm north of Genoa during their marriage of 58 years. Since 2019, she resided at Brookestone Acres Retirement Home.