Carol Kneeland

Carol L. Kneeland
November 7, 1950 - December 27, 2020
Carol L. Kneeland of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2020.
There will be no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: 43318 Rd 757, Lexington, NE 68850.
Carol was born in Denver, Colorado, to parents Lavern and Bonnie (King) Schroeder on Nov. 7, 1950. She went to school in Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated in 1969. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Bryce “Arch” Kneeland, on Nov. 10, 1969. She had four children: Lisa, Bryce “Archie,” Jeremy and Aubrey.
Carol was a homemaker until her children were out of school. She then worked several jobs outside of the home. She volunteered her time with the Ravenna City Council, Boy Scouts of America and Jaycees. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping with her family and was a master angler.
She was an animal lover, and enjoyed reading, gardening, watching Husker football and spending time with her family and four grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bryce “Arch” Kneeland of 51 years; daughter, Lisa (Jay Jenison) and their children, Cody and Cassidy; son, Bryce “Archie” (Lynn) Kneeland; son, Jeremy (Sunni) Kneeland and their children, Carter and Makenna; son, Aubrey Kneeland; mother-in-law, Myrl Kneeland; mother, Bonnie Schroeder; sister, Connie Cronin; and brother, Steve Schroeder.
She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bryce Kneeland Sr.; and father, Lavern Schroeder.
Carol will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.