Carol Kneeland

Carol L. Kneeland

November 7, 1950 - December 27, 2020

Carol L. Kneeland of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2020.

There will be no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: 43318 Rd 757, Lexington, NE 68850.

Carol was born in Denver, Colorado, to parents Lavern and Bonnie (King) Schroeder on Nov. 7, 1950. She went to school in Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated in 1969. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Bryce “Arch” Kneeland, on Nov. 10, 1969. She had four children: Lisa, Bryce “Archie,” Jeremy and Aubrey.

Carol was a homemaker until her children were out of school. She then worked several jobs outside of the home. She volunteered her time with the Ravenna City Council, Boy Scouts of America and Jaycees. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping with her family and was a master angler.

She was an animal lover, and enjoyed reading, gardening, watching Husker football and spending time with her family and four grandchildren.