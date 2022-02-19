Caroline Alms

November 7, 1943 - February 17, 2022

Caroline Alms, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.

Private family services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church.

Caroline Julia Alms was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ernest and Lillian (Fisher) Fiala. She attended first and second grades in Omaha before moving to Weston, Nebraska, at the age of seven where she attended elementary and high school. Caroline married Gary Cerny on Dec. 26, 1960, in Weston to which three children were born. Caroline later married Curtis Alms on Nov. 7, 1987, in Columbus.

Caroline was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #3704 Ladies Auxiliary. She worked for many years with school lunches for the Columbus Public Schools. She also did demos and helped with the catering at the American Legion Club. Caroline enjoyed family and her grandchildren, golf, gardening, movies and bowling.

She is survived by daughter, Debora (Carl) Spenner of Bennington; daughter, Kelly Sprunk of Monroe; daughter, Christine Cerny of Schuyler; step-daughter, Terry (Romeo) Mejia of Chesapeake, Virginia; six granddaughters; five grandsons; three step-granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and three great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by loving husband, Curtis Alms; parents, Ernest and Lillian Fiala; and one infant granddaughter.

