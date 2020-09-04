Carolyn Cielocha

Carolyn L. Cielocha

November 8, 1941-September 2, 2020

Carolyn L. Cielocha was born Nov. 8, 1941, in St. Bernard, to Ed and Clara (Albracht) Backes. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School and attended Saint Mary's College in Omaha. Carolyn married Kenneth Cielocha on Feb. 11, 1961, at St. Anthony Church in Columbus. She worked at Dale Electronics for a short time before going to work for Columbus Metal for 30 years. Carolyn was a member of St. Anthony Church, adult choir, holy hour, St. Theresa Sodality, coordinator for the Tour of Homes and volunteered at the bazaars. Carolyn's pride and joy was her family. Her happiest times included family gatherings, holidays and cheering on her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her extended family and luncheon dates with her different ladies groups. Carolyn was very generous with her time and talents in the community. She had a very contagious laugh and was a friend to all.