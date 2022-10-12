Carolyn Fehringer

Carolyn L. Fehringer

April 17, 1945 - October 5, 2022

Carolyn was born April 17, 1945, to Agnes and Robert Fix in Columbus, Nebraska. As a young child the family was stationed in multiple locations around the country with her father's military service. At the age of 9 the family made its way back to Columbus were Carolyn resided until she graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1963. After high school Carolyn attended Wayne State College to pursue her lifelong love of music. Carolyn met Duane “Duke” Fehringer of Humphrey and were later wed in Columbus, Aug. 23, 1967. The couple moved to Casper, Wyoming, to start their lives together. Although divorcing later, three children were born from this union: Dave of Lander, Wyoming, Mike of Casper, Wyoming, and Michelle of Vermillion, South Dakota. Carolyn dedicated her time as a stay-at-home mom to raise her children. Once the kids were older, she started her career in radio as a copywriter for radio stations in Casper and Columbus. Her creative talents shined in the radio commercials she wrote for businesses within the community. Due to poor health, she was forced to quit working full time and dedicated her remaining years to helping her children. Carolyn will be remembered as one who always had a smile on her face and always had a positive attitude even during the tough times. She was always there for her friends and family and would have given you the shirt off her back in you needed it.