Carolyn Fehringer

Carolyn L. Fehringer
April 17, 1945 - October 5, 2022
Carolyn L. Fehringer (Fix), 77, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a long battle with diabetes.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial is in the All-Saints Cemetery.
Carolyn was born April 17, 1945, to Agnes and Robert Fix in Columbus, Nebraska. As a young child the family was stationed in multiple locations around the country with her father's military service. At the age of 9 the family made its way back to Columbus were Carolyn resided until she graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1963. After high school Carolyn attended Wayne State College to pursue her lifelong love of music. Carolyn met Duane “Duke” Fehringer of Humphrey and were later wed in Columbus, Aug. 23, 1967. The couple moved to Casper, Wyoming, to start their lives together. Although divorcing later, three children were born from this union: Dave of Lander, Wyoming, Mike of Casper, Wyoming, and Michelle of Vermillion, South Dakota. Carolyn dedicated her time as a stay-at-home mom to raise her children. Once the kids were older, she started her career in radio as a copywriter for radio stations in Casper and Columbus. Her creative talents shined in the radio commercials she wrote for businesses within the community. Due to poor health, she was forced to quit working full time and dedicated her remaining years to helping her children. Carolyn will be remembered as one who always had a smile on her face and always had a positive attitude even during the tough times. She was always there for her friends and family and would have given you the shirt off her back in you needed it.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Debbie.
She is survived by her children David Fehringer (wife Jessie and children Jim and Molly), Michael Fehringer (wife Reim and children Kami and Wyatt), Michelle Hamm (husband Rick and her children Harley (wife Samantha and son Dalton), Slade (daughter Khloe), Uriah and Ethan. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and was fortunate enough to meet her great-grandson just prior to her passing.
