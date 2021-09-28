Carolyn Harouff

Carolyn A Harouff

May 16, 1969 – September 25, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Carol was born May 16, 1969, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Adolph and Marietta (Loveless) Hanak. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1987 and began working at Becton, Dickinson and Company. Carol met Matt Harouff at Greasers in Richland, Nebraska. Matt knew that day that she was the one for him. They were united in marriage on April 15, 1989, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They created the most beautiful family, full of joy and love. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, “Gigi,” friend and someone special to everyone she knew. Her hobbies were exclusively loving fiercely all those who had the opportunity to know her. She loved to travel and being there for everyone's big and small moments in their lives. Family was simply everything.