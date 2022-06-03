Carolyn Hiatt

Carolyn J. Hiatt

December 4, 1936 - May 31, 2022

Carolyn J. Hiatt, 85, of Rising City, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and her loving husband of 65 years on May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby with Father Andrew Litt officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 3 with a 6 p.m. rosary at the church. Interment will be in the Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City.

Carolyn was born Dec. 4, 1936, to Charles Jacob and Rosella Elenor (Rinke) Augustin in Shelby, Nebraska. She attended elementary school northeast of Rising City and graduated from Rising City High School in 1954. She then attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha where she received her secretary degree in 1956. Carolyn worked as a stewardess for TTA airlines in Houston, Texas, for a year.

On Oct. 9, 1957, she was united in marriage to Orin ‘Bud' D. Hiatt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. To this union five children were born. Carolyn was a homemaker until her children were grown then in the mid-1980s she began working at Dales in Columbus, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, American Women's Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, St. Anne's Guild, her church birthday club and card club.

She enjoyed crafting, horses, especially Tony the Pony, family, traveling, vacations, lake time at Ernst Lake, baking, gardening, Elvis, yodeling, music, shopping and gifting.

Survivors include her husband Orin ‘Bud' of Rising City; children and their families: son Michael (Barb) Hiatt of Rising City, Shawn Hiatt and son Cruz, Shane (Kylie) Hiatt and children Bristol, Hope and Ivan; son Mark (Kay) Hiatt of Rising City, Chantal (Justin) Vonasek and children Vincent and Saylor; daughter Michelle (Mike) Bell of Memphis, Tennessee, Justin (significant other Courtney Kounovski) and daughter Olivia, Brandin Bell and son Connor, granddaughter-in-law Katie Bell and children Noah, Jace and Lilah, Dylan Bell and daughter Eloise; daughter Julie (Michael) Shannon of Columbus, Jen Hayes and children Taylor, Jayden and Cole, Jamie (Alex) Bieremann and children Mackenzy and Mason; daughter Lori (Reynold) Jarecki of Columbus, Ryan (Megan) Jarecki and children Madixx, Reece and Memphis, Lizabeth Jarecki and daughter Rylie and Emily (Kyle) Varon and children Charlotte and Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rosella Augustin; brother, Jack Augustin; sister, Marilyn Augustin; grandson, Chad Shannon; great-grandson, Weston Bell; grandson-in-law, Blaine Hayes; and grandson, Seth Bell.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.