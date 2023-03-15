Carolyn Lippert

May 6, 1950 - March 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

Carolyn Kay Lippert was born May 6, 1950, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Rolland Carl and Colleen Emma (Cuthrell) Steele. She graduated from Benson High School in 1968. She then went on to attend Wayne State College and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1972. On Aug. 23, 1969, Carolyn was united in marriage to John Lippert in Omaha. Carolyn taught for over 25 years at St. Anthony Elementary School. She was a member of St. Anthony Church where she was an EMHC and a Lector. Carolyn enjoyed reading, watching TV and playing games on her iPad.