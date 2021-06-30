Carolyn Peters

Age 75

Carolyn Peters, 75, of Schuyler, passed away, Monday, June 28, 2021, at CHI Schuyler Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with a parish and Knights of Columbus rosary recited at 7 p.m., all held at St. Augustine's. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Augustine Social Hall.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Larry of Schuyler, Nebraska; daughters, Kelly (Ernie) Schulz of Ozark, Missouri, and Deb (Scott) Cunningham of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Hallie Schulz of Ozark, Missouri, Tyler and Paige Cunningham of Omaha, Nebraska, Cole Jedlicka of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kyle and Brady Jedlicka of Schuyler, Nebraska; and four nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed towards family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.