Carolyn Topil

November 13, 1943 - December 30, 2022

Carolyn Topil, age 79, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. Private family burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bellwood.

Carolyn Topil was born Nov. 13, 1943, to Ray and Peggy (Gleason) Hill in Douglas, Wyoming. Her and her family moved to Platte Center in 1960. Carolyn graduated from Platte Center High School in 1962. On Oct. 24, 1964, Carolyn was united in marriage to Joe Topil in Platte Center. To this union, her three children were born. Carolyn enjoyed to refinish furniture, sewing, baking. She enjoyed having her grandchildren visit her during the summer.

Carolyn is survived by: husband Jun Topil of David City; son Daniel Topil of Bakersfield, California; daughter Jackie (John) Martinez of Berthoud, Colorado; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers: Bud, Pat, Jess, and Jay Dee; two sisters: Polly (Jerry) Jaworski, Trudy Todd; sister-in-law: Sue Topil; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; daughter: Tina Marie; three brothers-in-law: Rich, Tom, and Steve Topil; three sisters-in-law: Brenda Hill, Laura Topil, and Jolene Topil.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.