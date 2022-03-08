Carolyn Wagner

April 20, 1943 - March 6, 2022

Carolyn Wagner died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home in Columbus.

Memorial services are at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Roselawn Cemetery.

Carolyn Wagner was born April 20, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Marie (Rutten) Haschke. She graduated from Cedar Rapids High School. On May 5, 1962, she married Michael J. Langan and to this union a son Michael was born.

On Feb. 14, 1997 Carolyn married Michael Edward Wagner, and they recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.

Carolyn was a dedicated employee of Nebraska Public Power District for 35 years. She held many positions over the years working her way up to executive secretary.

Following her retirement Carolyn enjoyed traveling with Ed and seeing the country. She had several memorable anniversary trips to Cancun and many fun outings with the grandkids.

She was a hard worker. She had her real estate license for many years and owned rental properties that she liked to work on. She did custom painting for family and friends and loved to take on new projects.

Carolyn was very fashionable and loved to shop. She loved plants and flowers, especially daisies, tulips and calle lilies. But most of all Carolyn looked forward to spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandsons, whom she dearly loved.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ed Wagner of Columbus; son, Mike (Kim) Langan of Columbus; step-daughter, Edie Wagner of Fremont; step-daughter, Erica (Scott) Rowe of Omaha; grandchildren, Craig (Jeanne) Langan, Troy Langan, Colby Messerschmidt, Tyler Messerschmidt, Evan Rowe and Mia Rowe; great-grandchildren, Mick and Knox Langan and Ayana and Masa Ohira; and sister, Birdie (Ted) Nickolite.

She is preceded in death by her parents.