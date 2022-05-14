Carrol Borchers

Carrol John (CJ) Borchers

July 22, 1927 - May 6, 2022

Carrol John (CJ) Borchers, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, relocated to the heavenly home of his Risen Lord and Savior on Friday, May 6, 2022. His last four years on earth were spent keeping the excellent staff at Brookestone Acres, Columbus, on their toes.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Inurnment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, May 18.

Carrol John Borchers was born on July 22, 1927, at the Hassebrook family farm in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Frederick and Lydia (Hassebrook) Borchers. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Grand Prairie on Sept. 4, 1927. On March 25, 1945, he was confirmed at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Monroe Township, near Fullerton, along with two of his younger sisters. He often joked he went through confirmation three times because the ministers kept leaving. After graduating from the eighth grade on May 23, 1942, from District #63, Nance County, he was needed on the farm. However, he had a keen mind and never stopped learning, especially when it related to mathematics. These skills were very helpful in his 42-year career with Behlen Mfg. Co. in the tool and die department.

On June 25, 1950, Carrol was united in marriage to Mildred (Mickie) Enzminger at Trinity Lutheran Church. They had three children, Terry, Cindy and Pamela.

Carrol was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War from 1952-1954 and reaching the rank of corporal. After his retirement in 1992 and until his vision no longer permitted it, he was proud to be part of the American Legion Honor Guard for 14 years. He helped to provide military honors at the funerals of 396 veterans. A couple of Carrol's gifts to others included ushering at Trinity Lutheran for over 40 years and donating several gallons of blood through the American Red Cross.

Carrol was a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Many of his days were spent supporting his greatest joys, his grandchildren, at every possible activity or event in which they were involved.

Carrol is survived by his son, Terry (Lori) Borchers; daughter, Cindy (John) Steele; daughter, Pam (Jeff) Burnstein; grandchildren, Danielle (Franklin) Doerneman, Katelyn, Hailey, Fynn; Brett (Melissa) Borchers, Avery, Quinn; Thadeus (Amy) Borchers, Colson; Madison Burnstein; brother, Leroy Borchers; sisters, Geraldine Wurdeman, Evelyn (Wilbur) Heins, Mary Jean (Laverne) Mueller and Fern (Mel) Tarr; and brothers-in-law, Max Jenny and Carroll Enzminger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mickie (2000); special companion, Gladys Lloyd (2015); parents, Fred and Lydia Borchers; parents-in-law, Ben and Ida Enzminger; sisters, Dorothy (Norman) Brandt, Ruth (Wilburn) Crumley and Wilma Jenny; sister-in-law, Donna Borchers; brother-in-law, Lowell Wurdeman; and son-in-law, Kevin Leslie.

In lieu of flowers, stones or statues, the family request memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Honor Guard, Immanuel Lutheran School or the donor choice.

