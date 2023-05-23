Carroll Enzminger

January 1, 1930 - May 20, 2023

Carroll Enzminger, of Columbus, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Visitation continues on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore Church. Interment with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Carroll Enzminger was born Jan. 1, 1930, a New Year's, baby, on the farm in Colfax County to Ben and Ida (Schacher) Enzminger. Carroll graduated from Kramer high school in 1947 and worked various jobs growing up.

He served in the Korean War during 1951 and 1952 and obtain this rank of sergeant. On June 4, 1955, he married Barbara DeLarme. They became parents of two adopted girls, Lynn Muth and Sandy Enzminger.

In March of 1960, Carroll started working at the Columbus Post Office on the night shift. He became the postmaster of the Bassett Post Office in 1977.

Carroll and Barb kept very busy while living in Bassett. He served on the Meadow View Homes Board for 25 years. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus, Lion's club, and the Bassett American Legion Club. Carroll and Barb ran the Bassett Legion from 1993 to 2008. They wish they would have kept track how many steaks they grilled during the weekly steak fries.

Carroll retired from the post office in 1992 and later went to work for Hoch Funeral Home. In 2009, Carroll and Barb moved back to Columbus. Carroll became a volunteer at the Columbus Community Hospital, volunteering from 2009-2023. Barb then passed away on June 7, 2012.

Carroll remembered spending time with friends and family on Pine Creek. “Creek'n was always fun, no matter what age I was!” said Carroll. Carroll what is an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing in the various ponds around the area. He had an old trailer on land north of Newport where he enjoyed turkey and deer hunting. He especially treasured all the people he came to know while living in Bassett and Columbus

Carroll is survived by his daughter, Carol Lynn (Gary) Muth of Columbus; daughter, Sandra Enzminger of Hawaii; nine grandchildren, Jakob, Jesse, Isaiah, Sarah, Josef, Elijah, Jordan, Trev and Jamey; and six great-grandchildren, Angelina, Kathryn, Nauni, Charlie, Lennox and Adelaide.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ida Enzminger; wife, Barbara Enzminger; two sisters, Mickie Borchers and Marcella Fricke; and brother, Whalen.