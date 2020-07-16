Carroll “Joe” Schrier
March 10, 1933-July 12, 2020
Carroll “Joe” Schrier, 87, of Grand Island, died at The Heritage at Sagewood on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the comfort of his family.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow on Thursday, July 16, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Resurrection Church, with Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil, celebrant. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Team. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. Your thoughts and prayers may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Joe's obituary. Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church or Grand Island Central Catholic.
Joe was born March 10, 1933, in Bellwood, to Louis A. and Kathryn (Smith) Schrier. He grew up and received his education in Bellwood, graduating from Bellwood Public Schools in 1950. He entered the Navy in 1951, and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1955. He married Jane Kobza on Oct. 26, 1957, in Dwight, at Assumption Catholic Church. They lived in Lincoln, and Joe was employed with Lincoln Equipment as a Caterpillar Service Tech. He and his family moved to Grand Island in 1971, and Joe continued to work for Lincoln Equipment, which was eventually purchased by Nebraska Machinery. He retired as store manager in 1998 after 42 years with the company. In his retirement he worked for Brands Promotional Products and Awards Plus for several years.
Over the years, Joe enjoyed fixing and tinkering with anything mechanical, fishing and camping, catching up with the grandchildren and watching the world through his picture window. Faith was important to Joe, who was a frequent attendee at daily Mass, served on the parish council, was a lector and helped the finance committee by counting the weekly offerings.
He believed in his civic duty. He scoured the daily newspaper and tuned into the evening news. He served on the Board of Education at Grand Island Central Catholic, served as chair of Karnival Kapers and as a Cub Scout Master. He volunteered for several years collecting aluminum cans for Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; two sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Suzanne Schrier of Sioux Falls, South Dakota., and John and Lori Schrier of Grand Island; two daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Steve Steinbrink of Omaha, and Laurie and John Shultz of Doniphan; grandsons: Mitch (Sarah) Schrier, Nick (Amanda) Steinbrink, Kalvin (Cassie) Lonowski, Tony Lonowski, Randy (Melissa) Witt, Stephen (Karin) Viereck; granddaughters: Madeline (Ryan) Goh, Abby (Jack) Henry, Kimberley (Chad) Palmer, Julia Schrier, Carol Jo (Oli) Avande, and Katy Viereck; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and stepmother (Ada); a brother, Don and wife Gwen Schrier; a sister, Bernice and husband Ray Soukup; as well as grandson, Joseph Viereck, and great-grandson, Jaxson Viereck.
