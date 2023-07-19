Carroll Loseke Jul 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carroll S. LosekeSeptember 13, 1944 - July 18, 2023 Tags Carroll Loseke Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video China Is Rewriting The Bible So That People Serve The Communist Party Hong Kongers Urged To Stare At Smokers Disapprovingly To Help Create A Tobacco-Free City Hong Kongers Urged To Stare At Smokers Disapprovingly To Help Create A Tobacco-Free City A Nintendo Switch Helped Police In Arizona Track A Missing Child A Nintendo Switch Helped Police In Arizona Track A Missing Child Earth Used to Have a Constant 19.5 Hour Day and Experts Might Finally Know Why Earth Used to Have a Constant 19.5 Hour Day and Experts Might Finally Know Why