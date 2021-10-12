Carroll Wilcox

Carroll L. Wilcox

November 24, 1946 – October 8, 2021

Carroll L. Wilcox, 74, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 509 Fourth St. in Silver Creek. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.

Carroll was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Marvin and Marie (Larson) Wilcox. He graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1965. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1969. On June 11, 1982, he was united in marriage to Susan Jones. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an active member of the American Legion Post 263 in Silver Creek.

He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Reed, Jerry (Denise) Wilcox, Tom (Juli) Wilcox, Dick (Sally) Wilcox and Larry (Robyn) Wilcox; daughters, Vicki Waldhelm and Amanda L. (George III) Harring; son, Timothy R. (Roni) Waldhelm; grandchildren, Dawson Harring, George Harring IV, Tanner Waldhelm and Keyle Heisler; sister-in-law, Nadine Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carroll is preceded in death by spouse, Susan Wilcox; parents; stepmother, Grace Wilcox; brother, Milton Wilcox; and sister, Patsy and her husband, Al Lesiak.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.