Caryll Karges

Caryll was very active in the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. She was a Sunday school teacher, Circle leader, ELCA and ALC Lutheran Women's Organization member, communion preparer and was involved with many other church related activities. Caryll worked for the Boone County Sheriff's Department and later as a secretary at Albion Public Schools until she and Bill started their family. Caryll was a housewife and devoted mother. She loved to cook; there was always a big breakfast waiting for whomever milked cows that morning and something fresh made for the afternoon “break.” After retirement, Caryll and Bill traveled throughout the United States and spent many winters as “snowbirds” in Arizona.

Caryll remained on the family farm until 2011 when she moved into the Wolf Home cottages in Albion. She lived there until February 2019 when she moved to the Good Samaritan Assisted living apartments. In August 2019, she moved to Columbus to the Emerald Rehab and Nursing Home. Her family was blessed to have in-person visits for her 93rd birthday in spite of the COVID pandemic.