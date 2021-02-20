Caryll Karges

Caryll M. Karges
February 12, 1928 - February 17, 2021
Caryll M. Karges, 93, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Emerald Nursing & Rehab, Columbus, Nebraska.
Memorial services will held be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, Nebraska, with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Nebraska. Current COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at all services, and masks will be required for those in attendance.
Caryll Marie Larson Karges, daughter of Albert and Dorothea (Thorberg) Larson, was born on February 12, 1928. Caryll was born on the family farm east of Petersburg, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran North Branch Church. She was the fifth of nine children. Caryll attended District 5 for grades one through eight and Petersburg High School through her sophomore year. She then transferred to Albion High to finish her junior and senior years.
Caryll married Bill Karges on Aug. 7, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They resided in the upstairs portion of the Gilbert and Jessie Karges home on the family farm. They lived there until 1952. They then switched residences with Bill's grandmother next door. That house is where all four children of Bill and Caryll were raised: Bill Jr., Bruce, Nancy and Kristie.
Caryll was very active in the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. She was a Sunday school teacher, Circle leader, ELCA and ALC Lutheran Women's Organization member, communion preparer and was involved with many other church related activities. Caryll worked for the Boone County Sheriff's Department and later as a secretary at Albion Public Schools until she and Bill started their family. Caryll was a housewife and devoted mother. She loved to cook; there was always a big breakfast waiting for whomever milked cows that morning and something fresh made for the afternoon “break.” After retirement, Caryll and Bill traveled throughout the United States and spent many winters as “snowbirds” in Arizona.
Caryll remained on the family farm until 2011 when she moved into the Wolf Home cottages in Albion. She lived there until February 2019 when she moved to the Good Samaritan Assisted living apartments. In August 2019, she moved to Columbus to the Emerald Rehab and Nursing Home. Her family was blessed to have in-person visits for her 93rd birthday in spite of the COVID pandemic.
Caryll is survived by three of her children, Bill Jr. (Jane) of Elkhorn, Bruce (Kathy) of Columbus and Kristie (Steve) of Bassett; eight grandchildren, Tiana (Chad) Reynoldson, Cash (Laura) Karges, Nathan (Ashley) Karges, Melissa Karges, Elizabeth (Chaz) Halsell, Sarah (Emanuel) Bisarello, Derek (Natalie) Camp and Carter Camp; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret (Cecil) Jacobson, Dorothy Tisthammer, Alice Howard and Laura Wray; sisters-in-law, Beverly Larson and Connie Karges; brother-in-law, Tom Quinlan; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dora Larson; husband, William “Bill Sr.”; daughter, Nancy; grandson, Sky; infant granddaughter, Shelby; sisters, Vera Runnels, Myrna Ahrens and Glenys Quinlan; brother, Dean Larson; brothers-in-law, David Runnels, Bud Ahrens, Jim Tisthammer, Max Howard, Ross Beckwith and Gilbert Karges; and one sister-in-law, Mary Beckwith.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, Nebraska, or to the family for later designation.
