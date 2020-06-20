Catherine Carroll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Catherine K. “Katie” Carroll

November 19, 1924–June 15, 2020

Formerly of Columbus, Katie passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Bennington.

A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in honor of Katie.

She is survived by her sons, Dave (Dianne) of Omaha and Jeff (Karen) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; a large extended family and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack.