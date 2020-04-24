Catherine Cook

Catherine Louise Cook

November 20, 1924-April 22, 2020

Catherine Louise Cook was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Humphrey, to Bernard and Cecilia (Van Ackeren) Schrant. She was raised in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1942. In 1944, she was united in marriage to Ralph Cook in Humphrey. They lived on a farm by Humphrey until 1957, after which they moved to Monroe. Later on they moved to Columbus. Catherine went to work at Becton-Dickinson and retired from there after 25 years. Catherine loved to read, sing and watch crime stories. She and Ralph loved to dance. Catherine was a loving mother and grandmother, and loved to babysit her grandchildren. She was a very kind and generous lady who was strong in her faith and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.