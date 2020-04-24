Catherine Cook

Catherine Louise Cook
November 20, 1924-April 22, 2020
Catherine Louise Cook, 95, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, with Rev. Mike Swanton officiating. Limited public visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, with a private vigil service Sunday evening, all at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday. A broadcast of the vigil service will start at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Catherine Louise Cook was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Humphrey, to Bernard and Cecilia (Van Ackeren) Schrant. She was raised in Humphrey and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1942. In 1944, she was united in marriage to Ralph Cook in Humphrey. They lived on a farm by Humphrey until 1957, after which they moved to Monroe. Later on they moved to Columbus. Catherine went to work at Becton-Dickinson and retired from there after 25 years. Catherine loved to read, sing and watch crime stories. She and Ralph loved to dance. Catherine was a loving mother and grandmother, and loved to babysit her grandchildren. She was a very kind and generous lady who was strong in her faith and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.
She is survived by son, Larry (Mary Lou) Cook of Fremont; son, John (Janet) Cook of Raymore, Missouri; daughter, Sharon (Terry) Happ of Columbus; daughter, Lindy (Jeff) Connelly of Columbus; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Albracht of Modesta, California.
She is preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Cecilia Schrant; husband, Ralph Cook; sisters, Mary Eckholt and Margaret Albracht; brothers, William Schrant and Edward Schrant.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
