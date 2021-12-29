Catherine Hoeft

Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft

Age 83

Catherine Marie Vandenberg Hoeft, 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by family at the BCHCC.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at St Mary's Church in David City. Burial is at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City. Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, followed by a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; seven children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very active with church, community and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the David City Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Firefighters Museum at Kearney or family wishes.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.