Catherine "Kay" McWilliams

May 30, 1934 – October 13, 2021

Catherine "Kay" McWilliams, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. – 10: 30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the church. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Catherine Long “Kay” was the fifth of eight children born May 30, 1934, at home, before the doctor arrived on the hottest day in history at the time, to John Waldo Long and Mildred June Harris. Born near Tekamah, Nebraska, Kay grew up on a farm north of Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School. Kay married James D. McWilliams, on April 9, 1953, and to this union three children were born, Stephen, David and Ann Marie. Jim and Kay lived in Fremont, Pawnee City and near and in Columbus, Nebraska, during the years when their children were growing up. Kay worked as a secretary for various companies and became the business manager for Gilmore and Associates for over 35 years in Columbus.

Kay was active in the Methodist church for many years and enjoyed volunteering as an usher, a greeter, meals at church and preparing communion. She will be well remembered as an excellent cook, a “perfect” candy maker, a meticulous lawn and housekeeper. Her neighbors were cared for as well. Her love for Husker football, also included a great dislike for Cornhuskers losing any games. Trips to Oregon, New Orleans and to the East coast when her sons were at the Navy and Merchant Marine academies, were memories she loved to discuss.

Kay is survived by her brother, Dewey Franklin Long; sister, Janell Irene Banks; sons, Stephen and David (Karen) McWilliams; grandchildren, Nikki Dunn, Ryan Dunn, James David McWilliams and Bradley Scott McWilliams; step-grandchildren, Brooke Petermann (Brian) and April Benson (Doug McMillen); numerous nieces and nephews; four step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Farley; and valued friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dwight Eugene, Frances Clair and John Robert Long; sisters, Gladys Anabell Cutschall and Jerri Paulene Boyle; husband, Jim; daughter, Ann Marie Dunn; son-in-law, Jeffrey Dunn; brother-in-law, Marshal Farley; in-laws, Lyle and Esther McWilliams; and nephew, Kelley Farley.

Kay treasured her friends at Columbus First United Methodist Church, her co-workers at Gillmore and Associates, and family and friends calling or stopping in. Kay lived at Saunders Long Term Care at Wahoo, Nebraska her last year of life, near Dave and Karen.

Kay wrote in her funeral service wishes, “Please don't be sad. Remember I will finally get to see the rest of my family.”

