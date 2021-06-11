Catherine Klug

In her retirement, Cathy spent time with her grandchildren and she truly loved her grandbabies fiercely. If she wasn't showing off their pictures in the grocery line, she was sharing their pictures on Facebook or was found nestled on the couch with a baby on her chest. When Cathy wasn't with her grandbabies she was often found collecting antiques or nurturing her gardens. Cathy also loved sarcasm and humor (but not as much as her granddaughters) and was the most spirited firecracker in the room. She was a strong advocate of lingering over a hot cup of coffee, never passing by a junk store, singing oldies off-key and holding your loved ones closely. She will be greatly missed.