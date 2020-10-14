Catherine Weinmeister

Catherine L. Weinmeister

March 5, 1966-October 12, 2020

Catherine L. Weinmeister, 54, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Highland Park Church in Columbus with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Catherine L. Weinmeister was born March 5, 1966, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Stan and Janet (Thomas) Custer. She graduated from Morrill High School and received her bachelor's degree from Chadron State College, and later completed her master's degree in Special Education at University of Northern Colorado. On Dec. 31, 1992, she was united in marriage to Erik T. Weinmeister in Gering, Nebraska.