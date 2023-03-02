Cathy Davis
Age 65
Cathy Davis, 65, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a lengthy illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Krakow.
Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com