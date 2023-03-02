Cathy Davis

Age 65

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Krakow.