Cathy Kelly May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cathy O. KellyDecember 20, 1946 - May 26, 2022 Tags Cathy Kelly Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video What can Americans do about far-right extremism? Watch Now: What will COVID look like this summer? AP Watch Now: What will COVID look like this summer? Watch Now: CDC adjusts cruise ship COVID rules AP Watch Now: CDC adjusts cruise ship COVID rules WATCH NOW: Pet -- Kittens WATCH NOW: Pet -- Kittens