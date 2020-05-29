Cecelia Hamilton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cecelia Anne Hamilton

August 7, 1943-May 27, 2020

Cecelia Anne Hamilton, 76, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Trenton, Nebraska.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa with Pastor Tony Serbousek officiating.

Cecelia Anne Hamilton was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Earl and Helen (Lowe) Hamilton. She was the youngest of the family with two older brothers, Robert and James.

Cee grew up in several areas of Nebraska, as her father worked for the Union Pacific railroad. She graduated in 1961 from Cozad High School. In 1962, she graduated with honors from The Colorado Institute for Medical Assistants. She then began her career as a lab technician in Denver, Colorado. On Oct. 1, 1966, Cee married William Brooks. They moved to Lochbuie, Colorado to farm and ranch. On Feb. 17, 1973, their only child, Ann Marie, was born. Cee took great pride in being a mom and loved living on the farm. She devoted her time helping Ann with countless 4-H animals and projects. Cee always took the extra time to make holidays special. She never let the Colorado snow stop an Easter egg hunt, and intentionally labeled Christmas presents with the wrong names just for fun.