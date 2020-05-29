Cecelia Hamilton

Cecelia Anne Hamilton
August 7, 1943-May 27, 2020
Cecelia Anne Hamilton, 76, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Trenton, Nebraska.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa with Pastor Tony Serbousek officiating.
Cecelia Anne Hamilton was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Earl and Helen (Lowe) Hamilton. She was the youngest of the family with two older brothers, Robert and James.
Cee grew up in several areas of Nebraska, as her father worked for the Union Pacific railroad. She graduated in 1961 from Cozad High School. In 1962, she graduated with honors from The Colorado Institute for Medical Assistants. She then began her career as a lab technician in Denver, Colorado. On Oct. 1, 1966, Cee married William Brooks. They moved to Lochbuie, Colorado to farm and ranch. On Feb. 17, 1973, their only child, Ann Marie, was born. Cee took great pride in being a mom and loved living on the farm. She devoted her time helping Ann with countless 4-H animals and projects. Cee always took the extra time to make holidays special. She never let the Colorado snow stop an Easter egg hunt, and intentionally labeled Christmas presents with the wrong names just for fun.
In 1994, Cee returned to Genoa, Nebraska, to care of her mother. She also worked at Becton-Dickson during this time and retired in 2008. Cee loved fishing, scrapbooking, restoring antiques, playing cards, and reading. One of her greatest joys came when she was fishing at her pond with her granddaughters or watching them participate in sports. She was so proud that each of them graduated from college. Cee would want each of us to remember that she “will always be in our hearts. We will just have to listen more closely.”
Cee is survived by her daughter, Ann (Randall) Rath of Trenton, Nebraska; granddaughters, Kaylen Rath of Aurora, Nebraska; Marlee Rath of Wichita, Kansas; and Taylor (Andrew) Willis of Aurora, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Austyn and Ledger Willis of Aurora, Nebraska; brother, Robert (Joeann) Hamilton of Tucson, Arizona; sister-in-law, Ginny Hamilton of Lincoln, Nebraska; as well as many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Cee was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Hamilton; and brother, James Hamilton.
