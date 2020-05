Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Cecelia Ann Hamilton

Age 76

Cecelia Anne Hamilton, 76, of Genoa, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Trenton.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, with Rev. Tony Serbousek officiating.