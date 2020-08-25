Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cecilia “Cece” Heimann

November 19, 1927-August 20, 2020

Cecilia “Cece” Magdeline (Pfeifer) Heimann, 92, formerly of Columbus, passed away at Heritage Pointe in Omaha, on Aug. 20, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service on Thursday, Aug. 27, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. All regulations regarding mass gatherings will be observed.