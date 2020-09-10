Cecilia Williams

Cecilia "Cec" Williams

October 22, 1923-September 7, 2020

Private family services will be held Monday, Sept. 14. Public visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 at McKown Funeral Home. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Church or Scotus Central Catholic High School.

Cecilia M. “Cec” Williams was born Oct. 22, 1923, in Parkston, South Dakota, to Louis and Anna (Heirigs) Ritter. She graduated from high school in 1941 from Parkston High School. She worked for an insurance agency and the First National Bank in Parkston. She married Francis Leon Williams on Dec. 31, 1956, in Parkston. In 1957 they moved to Columbus. Cec was an active member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, where she has served as president. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge.