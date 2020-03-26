Cecilia Zoucha

June 28, 1920-March 25, 2020

Cecilia Zoucha, 99, of Columbus, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, at McKown Funeral Home. In compliance with COVID-19 restriction set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. We have extended visitation hours to accommodate this requirement. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Cecilia Joan Zoucha was born June 28, 1920, in Nance County, to Konstanty and Marianna (Gembica) Rinkol. She was the last of 15 children born on the family farm. Cecilia went to school at District 26 until the sixth grade, and then at Boone until the tenth grade. She then attended Sts. Peter & Paul School in Krakow for one year.