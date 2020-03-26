Cecilia Zoucha
June 28, 1920-March 25, 2020
Cecilia Zoucha, 99, of Columbus, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, at McKown Funeral Home. In compliance with COVID-19 restriction set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. We have extended visitation hours to accommodate this requirement. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Cecilia Joan Zoucha was born June 28, 1920, in Nance County, to Konstanty and Marianna (Gembica) Rinkol. She was the last of 15 children born on the family farm. Cecilia went to school at District 26 until the sixth grade, and then at Boone until the tenth grade. She then attended Sts. Peter & Paul School in Krakow for one year.
On Jan. 16, 1946, Cecilia was united in marriage to Frank P. Zoucha at Sts. Peter & Paul Church – Krakow. They lived on a farm by Albion before moving to Columbus. Cecilia was a homemaker and worked at Swift Company and Dale Electronics. She was a member of St. Anthony Church, St. Theresa Sodality, Legion of Mary, First Saturday Holy Hour for priests, Perpetual Holy Hour and Pro-life Holy Hour. Cecilia enjoyed going to daily Mass, crocheting, embroidery, reading and watching TV
She is survived by daughter, Geraldine (Jerry) Semin of Columbus; grandchildren, Todd (Aimee) Semin of Omaha; great-grandson, Seth Semin; Shelley (fiancé, Steve Arrants) Snyder of Grand Island; great-grandson, Bo Snyder.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Frank P. Zoucha; one grandson, Raymond Semin; one great-grandchild, Landon Arrants; eight brothers and six sisters.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM-5:00PM
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.