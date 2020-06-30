× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cecilia Zoucha

June 28, 1920-March 25, 2020

Cecilia Zoucha, 99, of Columbus, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in conjunction with her daughter's funeral services. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Cecilia Joan Zoucha was born June 28, 1920, in Nance County, to Konstanty and Marianna (Gembica) Rinkol. She was the last of 15 children born on the family farm. Cecilia went to school at District 26 until the sixth grade, and then at Boone until the tenth grade. She then attended Sts. Peter & Paul School in Krakow for one year.

On Jan. 16, 1946, Cecilia was united in marriage to Frank P. Zoucha at Sts. Peter & Paul Church – Krakow. They lived on a farm by Albion before moving to Columbus. Cecilia was a homemaker and worked at Swift Company and Dale Electronics. She was a member of St. Anthony Church, St. Theresa Sodality, Legion of Mary, First Saturday Holy Hour for priests, Perpetual Holy Hour and Pro-life Holy Hour. Cecilia enjoyed going to daily Mass, crocheting, embroidery, reading and watching TV.