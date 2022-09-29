Celia Baumgart

Celia Ann Baumgart
November 23, 1925 - September 23, 2022
Celia Ann Baumgart, 96, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Littleton, Colorado.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Celia Ann Baumgart was born Nov. 23, 1925, to John and Elizabeth (Ternus) Van Dyke in Humphrey. She attended St. Francis Grade School and High School and was the last living member of her 1943 graduating class. On April 24, 1947, Celia Ann was united in marriage to Milton Baumgart at St. Francis church in Humphrey. To this marriage, her three children were born. Celia Ann worked many years in banking, for both Farmers State Bank in Humphrey and Citizens Bank in Columbus. After she retired, she enjoyed volunteering for many organizations and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, the Legion of Mary, American Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.
Celia Ann is survived by her daughter, Carole Ann (Joe) Maltacea of Woburn, Massachusetts; son, Daniel (Bonnie) Baumgart of Littleton, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Patti Baumgart of Columbus, Nebraska; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; all of her nine siblings; husband, Milt Baumgart; and son, Brad Baumgart.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Celia Ann Baumgart may be made to Massachusetts Eye and Ear in support of Age-Related Macular Degeneration Research Fund.
Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com