Celia Baumgart

Celia Ann Baumgart

November 23, 1925 - September 23, 2022

Celia Ann Baumgart was born Nov. 23, 1925, to John and Elizabeth (Ternus) Van Dyke in Humphrey. She attended St. Francis Grade School and High School and was the last living member of her 1943 graduating class. On April 24, 1947, Celia Ann was united in marriage to Milton Baumgart at St. Francis church in Humphrey. To this marriage, her three children were born. Celia Ann worked many years in banking, for both Farmers State Bank in Humphrey and Citizens Bank in Columbus. After she retired, she enjoyed volunteering for many organizations and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, the Legion of Mary, American Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.