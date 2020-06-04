Chad Swierczek

July 8, 1971-June 2, 2020

Chad was born July 8, 1971, and raised here in Columbus. He graduated from Scotus in 1989, and UNL in 1994. Family meant everything to him, and he had five beautiful children in Highlands Ranch, Colorado (one son was stillborn). Chad was known for his amazing qualities – he was thoughtful, loving, ambitious, kind, a good listener, and loved making people laugh. If you knew Chad, you loved Chad. Chad was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and the Colorado Rockies, he loved his sports. He enjoyed hiking and trail running in the Rocky Mountains, running the steps of Red Rocks, building beautiful things for his home, and most of all, spending time with his family, friends, and his love, Becky. He achieved great things in his career – held three U.S. patents, worked for Ross Perot for four years, and was an independent IT consultant for 17 years; though he would say his greatest accomplishment was his five kids. He was a very involved dad and was a coach for his kids' youth flag football, Little League baseball, and youth soccer. Chad battled ALS for five years before the disease took him from us at the age of 48. He will be missed dearly.