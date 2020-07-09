Chad Szatko

Chad E. Szatko
June 17, 1971-July 6, 2020
Chad E. Szatko, of York, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at York General Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow. During visitation, the family will be present outside but will not be receiving friends inside the church due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in St. Patrickoseph Cemetery in Platte Center, with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard.
Chad E. Szatko was born June 17, 1971, at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, to Edward F. and Mary (Rosenthal) Szatko. Chad resided in Platte Center and attended grade school at District # 24, Platte Center, and graduated in 1989 from Lakeview High School.
Chad joined the Navy in August 1989, where he was a machinist mate and was honorably discharged in August 1993. He married Michelle Wylie in 1993. From that union two sons were born, Tylor and Krystian. Chad was employed at Douglas and Lomason, Becton Dickinson and Collins Aerospace. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends and family, and loved watching and supporting the San Diego Chargers. His boys and grandson were his world. Everyone who met or knew Chad always left with a smile on their face and tears in their eyes from laughter. Chad would do anything for anyone and was loved by all who knew him.
Chad is survived by son, Tylor Szatko of Dover, Delaware; son, Krystian Szatko of Buffalo; grandson, Emmett Szatko of Dover; brother, Lawrence (Jenny) Szatko of Strafford, New Hampshire; brother, Brad (fiancé Wendi Book) Szatko of Columbus; sister, Gwynn (Doug) Sliva of Platte Center; mother, Mary Szatko of Platte Center; special friend, Sarah Straub; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by father, Edward Szatko; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Gertrude Szatko; maternal grandparents, Larry and Dorothy Rosenthal; many aunts and uncles.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
