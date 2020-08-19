Charleen Meyer

Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Charleen F. Meyer

December 18, 1940-August 16, 2020

Charleen F. Meyer was born on Dec. 18, 1940, and passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, in Omaha.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, with a 3 p.m. memorial service at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Creston.