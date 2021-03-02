Charlene Kuehler

Charlene “Charlie” L. Kuehler

July 19, 1968 – February 26, 2021

Charlene “Charlie” L. Kuehler, 52, of Columbus, Nebraska passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Spalding, Nebraska. A recording of the service will be available later that day on Charlie's obituary page at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. It is requested that masks be worn by those in attendance. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHMs will be followed.

Charlene “Charlie” Lynette Kuehler, the daughter of Eugene Robert and Mary Jean “Jeannie” (Bumgardner) Patzel, was born on July 19, 1968, in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Charlie was baptized in September 1968 at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. She attended school in Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School in May of 1986.