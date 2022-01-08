 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Ahrens

  • 0
American flag

Charles Ahrens

Age 87

Charles Ahrens, 87, of Leigh, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home in Leigh.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh with the Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continues Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., all at the church. Committal in the Leigh Cemetery with military honors. Lunch at the Leigh Fairgrounds following the committal.

Memorials to the church or family for future designation.

Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News