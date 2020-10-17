Charles Bronson

April 28, 1954-October 12, 2020

Charles Bronson, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on the Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Charles was born April 28, 1954, in Redding, California, to Leon and Georgia Bronson. Charles grew up in Redding and spent a considerable amount of time in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Charles married Cathie on May 27, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Redding, CA. They were blessed with 35 years of marriage and two sons, Brian and Logan.

Charles was proceeded in death by his wife, Cathie Bronson; brother, Steve Bronson; and his parents.

He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Tiffany) of Gretna and Logan (Jennifer) of Columbus; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kade, Kiley, Sadie, Karson, Brooke, Jake, Bradley; sisters, Nina Swank, of Redding, California, Sigrid (Dan) Parker, of Columbus, Nebraska, Marni Riehs, of Grants Pass, Oregon, Betina (Jeremy) Crume, of Grants Pass, Oregon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and family across the country; and too many friends to count.