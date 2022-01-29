Charles Case Sr.

Charles D. Case Sr.

June 25, 1937 - January 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Charles was born June 25, 1937, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Verne and Christine (Parker) Case. He grew up in St. Edward where he graduated from high school in 1956. He was united in marriage to Delores Zywiec on May 31, 1958, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. He worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. before moving to California in 1964 where he worked for McDonald-Douglas. He then worked for Lockheed in Marietta, Georgia, before returning to Columbus. He worked for Cornhusker Public Power as a lineman for 25 years. Charles enjoyed his Chihuahua dogs, playing the card game “golf,” fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and the Eagles Club.