Charles “Charlie” Stuart

July 27, 1942-July 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will be in Calvary Cemetery in Clarks. All events will follow public health guidelines for COVID-19 and will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Charlie was born July 27, 1942, to Robert and Audrey (Bishop) Stuart in Central City. He attended grade school and high school in Central City. He worked in Central City and then went on to serve in the Army from 1964-1966. On Sept. 3, 1966, he married Carol Konwinski at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. He worked at Fleischer Manufacturing and then as an auto mechanic for Ford. He enjoyed working on the farm. He was the baseball commissioner and was also active in the Boy Scouts for 15 years.